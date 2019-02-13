Unai Emery explains Mesut Ozil absence from Arsenal squad to play BATE

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has explained the reason for the absence of Mesut Ozil and other players ahead of his team’s Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.

The Gunners boss has often left Ozil out of his squad this season, seemingly without much reason, but he know insists the reason is to do with not training enough ahead of this game.

‘We are here with the players who I think are OK to play,’ Emery said in his press conference, as quoted by football.london.

‘The players not in the squad is because (Aaron) Ramsey has not trained with us, Sokratis (Papastathopoulos) has started to train but not enough, Mesut is the same.’

Ozil had previously been a key player for Arsene Wenger, despite often being criticised by fans and pundits for his lack of consistency or impact in the most important games.

The German playmaker is a big talent on his day, however, and many supporters will be frustrated not to see him involved in what could be a very important game in Arsenal’s season.

The north London giants face a fight to finish in the top four this season so could do with winning the Europa League in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League.