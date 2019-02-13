Chelsea set to be offered low-cost signing of ideal Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea reportedly look set to be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Gareth Bale in what looks like being a direct swap deal with Real Madrid involving Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international will be in the final year of his contract next season and has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu for some time.

The latest from Spanish source Diario Gol is that Real president Florentino Perez now hopes to secure the signing of Hazard by offering Bale to Chelsea in a straight swap, without much, if any, money changing hands.

It remains to be seen if the Blues would accept this, but landing Bale could actually be a superb way for them to fill the considerable void set to be left by Hazard.

While the Wales international hasn’t always been at his best in his time in Madrid, he was electric in his previous spell in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Offering pace, power and goals from out wide, Bale can operate on either flank and should easily settle to become an ideal Hazard replacement at Stamford Bridge if this deal works out.

This could be a huge opportunity for CFC, as it’s not often players as good as Bale move without costing a transfer fee!