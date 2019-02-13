Journalist makes prediction about Chelsea & Man United jobs in managerial merry-go-round this summer

Journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has made a prediction about the managerial positions at Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus for next season amid more speculation over Zinedine Zidane’s future.

The reporter doesn’t necessarily seem to be providing what he feels is inside information, but has suggested he does not expect Zidane to wind up at Chelsea next season.

Fjortoft instead tips the former Real Madrid manager to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, with the Italian tactician then taking over at Manchester United.

Zidane to Chelsea? Don’t think so. Think Zidane to Juventus and Allegri to Man UTD is still on — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) February 13, 2019

This is despite the fine work done so far by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and speculation from the Sun linking Zidane with Chelsea.

The French tactician could be an ideal replacement for Maurizio Sarri after his struggles at Stamford Bridge, but it would perhaps make more sense for him to return to take charge of his former club.

Juve would also surely be the more tempting option for most elite coaches right now given their dominance of Serie A in recent times, while Chelsea may not even finish in the Premier League top four this term.

Zidane’s former Madrid star player Cristiano Ronaldo is also on the books in Turin so that link-up could work wonders again if they’re reunited.

Allegri, meanwhile, could be a strong option for Man Utd after his success at Juventus, even if he’s not the fan-favourite that Solskjaer is.