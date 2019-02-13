BREAKING: Chelsea star ‘closing in on transfer away after major development’

Chelsea youngster Ola Aina is reportedly edging closer to completing a permanent transfer to loan club Torino.

The 22-year-old full-back, who has only played six times for the Chelsea first-team, has impressed in his time in Serie A and it seems he is now looking likely to make his temporary move a permanent one, according to the Daily Mirror.

Torino have the option to sign Aina permanently for just £9million, which could end up being a bargain for an impressive defender with his best years ahead of him.

It could also mean it doesn’t take too long now to make the deal a permanent one and see yet another young talent quit Stamford Bridge.

Aina isn’t the first and won’t be the last bright prospect to be overlooked by the Blues in the Roman Abramovich era.