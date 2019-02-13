Manchester United transfer target ready to consider summer move

Manchester United may be in luck regarding their rumoured transfer pursuit of Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

The Brazil international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and the Daily Mirror claim he could be prepared to consider a change of club this summer.

A real flair player who’s shone at a number of big clubs, Costa seems an ideal purchase for Man Utd at the moment after the struggles of Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old would surely be an upgrade on Sanchez, having been a key player for Juventus and for his former side Bayern Munich in recent years.

It remains to be seen how he could adapt to Premier League football, but it’s encouraging from a United point of view to see that he’s seemingly open to a new challenge.

The piece suggests defence is United’s priority this summer as they look at Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

However, Costa also seems to be on their radar and fans would surely be delighted with that if it could happen.