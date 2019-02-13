Menu

‘Full Pulis’, ‘Are you crazy Mauricio’ – These Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s lineup for crucial Borussia Dortmund clash

Mauricio Pochettino has tinkered with Tottenham’s lineup ahead of their clash against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Fans will be itching to see what Tottenham’s formation will be once the match gets underway, Pochettino may have opted for a traditional four at the back or a slightly more experimental three or five at the back formation.

Spurs have opted to start all four of their senior centre-back’s; which suggests that at least one of Juan Foyth or Jan Vertonghen will be playing out of their natural position. Foyth could be playing at the base of Tottenham’s midfield and Vertonghen could be playing as a left-back for the North London club.

The lineup suggests that Tottenham will be highly structured, a shrewd move given the X-factor that Dortmund attackers like Jadon Sancho and Chelsea loanee Christian Pulisic can bring to the table.

Check out Tottenham’s lineup below:

Here’s some reaction to the Spurs team:

Tottenham will be hoping to win the home leg of the tie tonight, it wouldn’t be wise for Spurs to rely on an away win at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion – they’d be chancing with their progression into the next knockout stage of the Champions League.

