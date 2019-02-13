Mauricio Pochettino has tinkered with Tottenham’s lineup ahead of their clash against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Fans will be itching to see what Tottenham’s formation will be once the match gets underway, Pochettino may have opted for a traditional four at the back or a slightly more experimental three or five at the back formation.

Spurs have opted to start all four of their senior centre-back’s; which suggests that at least one of Juan Foyth or Jan Vertonghen will be playing out of their natural position. Foyth could be playing at the base of Tottenham’s midfield and Vertonghen could be playing as a left-back for the North London club.

The lineup suggests that Tottenham will be highly structured, a shrewd move given the X-factor that Dortmund attackers like Jadon Sancho and Chelsea loanee Christian Pulisic can bring to the table.

Check out Tottenham’s lineup below:

Here’s some reaction to the Spurs team:

Should’ve gone #FullPulis and played Dier at right-wingback as well, IMHO. — RIP Cheese Room 2017-2019 (@bankruptspurs) February 13, 2019

Soooo….every CB we have — john hough (@john33jrh) February 13, 2019

We better not be conceding with 4 center backs — Rush Nair (@RushNair10) February 13, 2019

We’re playing 4 CBs loool — Dylan (@Dylan_THFC) February 13, 2019

Vertonghan vs Sancho ? — Mark McHugh (@markmchugh86) February 13, 2019

Sancho against Vertonghen gives me the absolute fear — Jack Sheldrake (@JackSheldrake) February 13, 2019

Ohhh wonder if it’s back three or Foyth in Dm role — Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) February 13, 2019

WTF??????????? are u crazy Mauricio???? — joao (@erthaltv) February 13, 2019

What has poch been smoking 4 centre halfs no Danny rose.?? — J Mc Veigh (@VeighJ) February 13, 2019

Oddest lineup of the season. Will either be great or disastrous. — Alfie Fisher #MJIsInnocent (@AlfFisher18) February 13, 2019

Damn Poch really doesn’t want to concede tonight — Dylan Shackelford (@Murphydude9999) February 13, 2019

Strangest line-up I’ve seen for donkeys. — Jel (@JelTM) February 13, 2019

Full Pulis — Jonathan Mantle (@slum_napoleon) February 13, 2019

Tottenham will be hoping to win the home leg of the tie tonight, it wouldn’t be wise for Spurs to rely on an away win at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion – they’d be chancing with their progression into the next knockout stage of the Champions League.