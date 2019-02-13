Injured Harry Kane responds to emphatic Tottenham win, singles out one Spurs star for praise

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had to watch from home as Spurs took on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight after his recent injury.

Still, remarkably, Mauricio Pochettino’s side didn’t miss the England international as they put in a hugely convincing performance and won 3-0 against the Bundesliga leaders.

Goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente did it for Tottenham tonight, in what could go down as a memorable result for them in the Champions League – as long as they don’t majorly bottle it in the second leg.

Kane was clearly delighted with what he saw, as he tweeted after the game to describe the whole team as ‘unreal’, though he also singled out defender Jan Vertonghen for his performance.

The Belgian had to play as a makeshift left wing-back this evening, but bagged himself a superb goal and an assist for Son’s opener, so no wonder he earned Kane’s praise.