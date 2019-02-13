€65m star snubs Arsenal and Liverpool transfers & sets sights on CL giants instead

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has reportedly decided to snub potential transfers to Arsenal and Liverpool as he eyes a move to Juventus.

The Colombia international is on loan at Bayern from Real Madrid, but hasn’t had the best of times in his stint in the Bundesliga, so could soon be on the move again.

Rodriguez has in recent times been linked with a possible move to the Premier League, with Don Balon recently linking him with Arsenal and stating he could cost around €65million.

Still, another report from Don Balon now states Rodriguez has snubbed offers from the Gunners and from Liverpool as he sets his sights on a possible move to Juventus instead.

This may well be the last chance the 27-year-old gets at this level after failing to ever really live up to the hype he sparked in the summer of 2014 when he had a superb World Cup campaign with Colombia, winning the Golden Boot at that tournament.

He’s not really looked the same since, so Rodriguez will probably want to pick his next move very carefully, and perhaps Serie A appeals more than the Premier League right now.

This is a blow for Arsenal, however, who need a replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil, while Liverpool could do with more depth in attack having arguably never really replaced Philippe Coutinho since he left for Barcelona last season.