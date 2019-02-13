Manchester United to battle Real Madrid for transfer of £100m-rated star

Manchester United will reportedly target a stunning summer transfer window swoop for Benfica midfield wonderkid Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old has shone in his native Portugal in recent times and is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest is that United have scouted the player and been hugely impressed as they prepare to try a move for him, though they face potential competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

This is according to a report from the Sun, which also states Felix could already have an asking price as high as £100million.

The Portuguese starlet may well be worth that kind of investment some day, but it seems a risky amount to pay at this early stage in his career.

United, however, have a decent record of signing top young talent from Portugal, and none more so than when they snapped up Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon when he was a teenager.

Others like Nani and Anderson also shone after moves from Portugal, while young defender Diogo Dalot joined this season from Porto and also looks an exciting prospect.