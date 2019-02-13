Ed Woodward makes £90m star top summer transfer target for Manchester United

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has reportedly identified four top summer transfer targets, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly the priority.

The Senegal international, rated at around £90million, perfectly fits the profile of what Man Utd are looking for in that area of the pitch, according to the Daily Mirror.

Woodward also has other defenders on his radar, such as Atletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez and Fiorentina starlet Nikola Milenkovic, according to the Mirror’s report.

They also suggest the Red Devils could come back in for Juventus winger Douglas Costa, who has been linked with the club before.

Still, Koulibaly looks the most exciting player on that list and a necessary addition for United at the back.

Despite the improvement of Victor Lindelof this season, MUFC still lack real world class quality in defence as the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling continue to struggle.

Koulibaly would be a major upgrade, and United will hope he can be a game-changing signing like Virgil van Dijk has proven to be for Liverpool.