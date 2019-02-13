Liverpool given chance to beat Manchester United to big-name transfer in cash-plus-player deal

Liverpool could reportedly be given a huge opportunity in the transfer market as Juventus are reportedly ready to offer cash plus Paulo Dybala for Mohamed Salah.

Of course, the Reds probably won’t want to let Salah go any time soon, but Dybala is another world class forward who’d be a pretty fine replacement all things considered.

This shock rumour comes from Italian source Tuttosport, and it also follows a recent report linking Dybala with both Liverpool and Manchester United.

It seems the Argentina’s future with Juve is in some doubt as Don Balon have claimed his asking price has dropped from £140m to £105m, alerting both Liverpool and United.

If LFC can land Dybala in a straightforward deal, it would obviously be expensive, but surely preferable to letting Salah go.

That said, it could be hard for them to keep a world class performer like the Egypt international if they end this season trophyless again despite looking in contention for both the Premier League and Champions League.