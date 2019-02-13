Video: Phil Jones names the one area Man United can still improve under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has named the one area he feels the team can still improve under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While it’s been a superb start for the Norwegian tactician at Old Trafford, Jones believes there is still work to be done defensively.

The England international discusses this and other topics such as Anthony Martial’s new contract in the video interview below:

United were certainly brought back down to earth last night as they lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

If Solskjaer is to land the United job permanently he will surely need to pass bigger tests than he’s managed so far, with his side largely enjoying a pretty easy run of fixtures in the Premier League.