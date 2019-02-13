It’s looking increasingly likely that Manchester United will be without two of their biggest stars for their anticipated FA Cup 5th round clash vs Chelsea on Monday.

According to the Telegraph, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are serious doubts for United’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. The pair were struck with injuries at the end of the first-half of last night’s 2-0 defeat against PSG.

Lingard was brought off during the stoppage time in the first-half and Martial was brought off at the interval. It’s understood that the club are eagerly awaiting the results of scans on Lingard’s hamstring and Martial’s groin injury.

Solskjaer’s only problem won’t just be the game against the Blues though, United will face their bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League after their clash against Chelsea.

United could put a massive dent in Liverpool’s title hopes if they pull off a victory against Jurgen Klopp’s men – the Red Devils will find this hard to do without two of their first-choice attackers.

Paris Saint-Germain handed United their only setback since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at the end of December. Fans are interested to see how the Red Devils react to things not going their way.United’s clash against Chelsea is crucial, following the 2-0 defeat to PSG last night – the Red Devils’ only chance at silverware this season could be the FA Cup.

The tie against the Blues will also prove to be the perfect ‘acid test’ for Solskjaer’s side – fans will want to see if the team have the character and ability to deal with games coming thick and fast against some of the biggest teams in the world.