These Manchester United fans urge club to pounce for transfer after major development

A number of Manchester United fans are eager to see their club pounce for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi following news today.

The Argentina international, widely regarded as one of the most clinical forwards in Europe, has been stripped of the Inter club captaincy, as confirmed on the Serie A giants’ Twitter page.

Il Club comunica che il nuovo capitano della squadra è Samir #Handanovic#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) February 13, 2019

They tweeted earlier today that Icardi has been replaced by Samir Handanovic as Inter skipper, in what is sure to send the striker’s future into real doubt.

Don Balon recently linked the 25-year-old as a Manchester United target, and this development surely means an exit from the San Siro is more likely this summer.

These United fans certainly believe so, and are tweeting that they want to see the Icardi make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Many agree that the South American would be an upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku, who is no longer a regular starter for the Red Devils.

This could make sense for Man Utd, so will these fans get their wish?

Icardi available in the summer, if the club were clever, they would offer both Darmian and Lukaku in a potential deal. Two birds, one stone. — Manchester United (@UTDWorldwide) February 13, 2019

Utd should offer Lukaku for Icardi… Be a great move — Ian Mulcahy (@calmacalma16) February 13, 2019

UTD should sign icardi tbh — Michael (@Michael_MBO) February 13, 2019

I think Man Utd should sign Mauro Icardi this summer before all other sign him instead I think that is the striker what Man Utd does need at the club https://t.co/Rsuu8sC9a7 — Miranda (@miranda7drew) February 13, 2019

Get Mauro Icardi to Man Utd. — Ross Bowman (@rossbowmann) February 13, 2019

Man Utd should sell Mata, Lukaku & Sanchez Lets sign Icardi https://t.co/dFc4qAcQQ9 — KANWE YEST (@TheLhanraay) February 13, 2019

Icardi off to Madrid, Lukaku to Inter. ?????? — Arun (@ManUtdSZN) February 13, 2019

Icardi to united pls — R9 (@michaeldarko_) February 13, 2019

get icardi at United https://t.co/h8HYvacRjK — Basil (@BAtmecunt) February 13, 2019