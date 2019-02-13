Menu

These Manchester United fans urge club to pounce for transfer after major development

A number of Manchester United fans are eager to see their club pounce for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi following news today.

The Argentina international, widely regarded as one of the most clinical forwards in Europe, has been stripped of the Inter club captaincy, as confirmed on the Serie A giants’ Twitter page.

They tweeted earlier today that Icardi has been replaced by Samir Handanovic as Inter skipper, in what is sure to send the striker’s future into real doubt.

Don Balon recently linked the 25-year-old as a Manchester United target, and this development surely means an exit from the San Siro is more likely this summer.

These United fans certainly believe so, and are tweeting that they want to see the Icardi make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Many agree that the South American would be an upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku, who is no longer a regular starter for the Red Devils.

This could make sense for Man Utd, so will these fans get their wish?

