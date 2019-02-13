Arsene Wenger has admitted that he believes his hopes of managing Real Madrid are now over, Los Blancos attempted to hire the Frenchman several times during his 22-year reign at Arsenal.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has opened up on his hopes of managing Real Madrid and the reason why he turned down their advances when he was enjoying his most successful period as Gunners boss.

The 69-year-old answered questions on Real Madrid whilst working as a studio analyst for beIN Sports this evening. Wenger revealed that he’d ‘turned down the chance to managed Madrid more than once.’

Check out what Wenger had to say on the prospect of managing Los Blancos below:

"Now it's over for me" – Wenger admits a move to Real Madrid won't happen.#beINUCL #beINWenger pic.twitter.com/b81BFdMmmM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) February 13, 2019

Madrid courted Wenger several times during his reign as Arsenal boss, unfortunately it looks as though the ship to the Santiago Bernabeu has sailed once and for all.