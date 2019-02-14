AC Milan hold advantage over Man United and Arsenal in transfer race for €40m Eredivisie superstar

AC Milan have emerged as one of the favourites to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano, who is attracting attention from a number of top clubs.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the interested parties, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Napoli.

The Mexican superstar has hit 17 goals in 29 matches across all competitions this season, helping PSV climb to the top of the Eredivisie.

At 23-years-old Lozano is approaching his prime and now might be the best time for potential suitors to launch a bid, with his current market value set at €40 million – as per Transfermarkt.

Calcio Mercato reports that Napoli were the frontrunners to land his signature this summer, but it now appears that Milan hold the advantage over their transfer rivals, given the relationship between the club’s sporting director Leonardo and Lozano’s agent Mino Raiola.

The pair get along very well and Milan are very keen on luring Lozano to the San Siro as soon as possible, with head coach Gennaro Gattuso now building a squad capable of returning to Europe’s top table.

This latest news may come as a blow to Man United and Arsenal fans, especially those who might have seen Lozano in action . for PSV in the Champions League this term.

The Mexico international showed his class with four goals during PSV’s short European campaign this season – which included a two-legged qualifying tie – and produced a memorable turn during a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the Philips Stadion.

The Dutch outfit were ultimately unable to make it out of Group B alongside Spurs, Barcelona and Inter Milan, but they gave a good account of themselves and Lozano certainly stood out on the biggest stage.

Milan signed Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek during the January transfer window and if Lozano were to arrive at the club in the summer the two men could form a deadly partnership in attack next season.

It remains to be seen whether or not this particular deal will come to fruition later in the year but at the moment, the Rossoneri look well placed to land yet another marquee talent.