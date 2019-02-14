Arsenal fans seem pretty annoyed not to see Denis Suarez in the starting XI this evening as Unai Emery’s side take on BATE in the Europa League.

The Gunners brought in midfielder Suarez on loan from Barcelona during the January transfer window, but the Spain international is yet to start a match for the club since joining.

With some uninspired players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan getting the nod tonight, it’s hard to understand why there’s no room for their new recruit in the kind of game that could in theory be ideal to give him a run-out in.

Still, Emery has left the 25-year-old on the bench for tonight’s game in Belarus, with the team news not going down particularly well for this reason.

Here’s a selection of tweets from some grumpy Arsenal fans as they respond to Emery’s selection and a strange lack of action for their January signing Suarez:

Suarez ? — Carter D'Legend (@Carterdlegend) February 14, 2019

Also why is Suarez not starting! — Marko (@MarkoVonBasten) February 14, 2019

Why get Suárez if you not going to play him ?????????? — Imran? (@ImranR1o) February 14, 2019

Cant u start suarez emery — Fine boi Eben (@FineEben) February 14, 2019

Why did we buy Suarez if we don't even start him in the Europa league against BATE? — Swarnabh Kashyap (@SwarnyBoy202) February 14, 2019

Free Suarez — Raf (@AubaMaestro) February 14, 2019

Why on earth have we LOANED Suarez for half a season not to start him — Matt (@VivaElneny) February 14, 2019