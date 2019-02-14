Video: Arsenal concede sloppy goal to BATE on stroke of half time, these fans slam ‘finished’ star

Arsenal conceded a poor goal on the stroke of half time to go 1-0 down away to BATE Borisov in the Europa League this evening.

It’s not been a convincing Gunners display by any means, with BATE clearly sensing an opportunity to spring an upset on their opponents.

Watch the goal video below as Stansilav Dragun headed in from a set-piece, getting between Arsenal’s defence far too easily and also beating goalkeeper Petr Cech.

It’s the Gunners ‘keeper now getting much of the stick on Twitter at half time as AFC fans bemoan going a goal down in this game…

Useless Cech USELESS! — Kemal Husseyin (@kemal_husseyin) February 14, 2019

Cech is finished — Ahmedgunner (@ahmedguuner) February 14, 2019

??? why is cech on goal — MAVERICK (@Lewanjoski) February 14, 2019

That's a big standard save for any goalkeeper.. No excuses that's just brutal! #Arsenal #cech — Tony Byrne (@tonybyrne87) February 14, 2019

How bad has petr Cech become… ? — Spencer Saberton (@SpencerSaberton) February 14, 2019

Cech please stay in Belarus don’t come back to the Emirates. — Kemal Husseyin (@kemal_husseyin) February 14, 2019