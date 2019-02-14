Menu

Video: Arsenal concede sloppy goal to BATE on stroke of half time, these fans slam ‘finished’ star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal conceded a poor goal on the stroke of half time to go 1-0 down away to BATE Borisov in the Europa League this evening.

It’s not been a convincing Gunners display by any means, with BATE clearly sensing an opportunity to spring an upset on their opponents.

Watch the goal video below as Stansilav Dragun headed in from a set-piece, getting between Arsenal’s defence far too easily and also beating goalkeeper Petr Cech.

It’s the Gunners ‘keeper now getting much of the stick on Twitter at half time as AFC fans bemoan going a goal down in this game…

More Stories Petr Cech