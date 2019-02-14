Video: Arsenal star’s disrespectful gesture after BATE defeat slammed by AFTV regular

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny was slammed by AFTV regular DT after Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat away to BATE Borisov.

The Gunners captain supposedly failed to come over and acknowledge the away support at full time after a hugely disappointing performance.

It’s fair to say DT was distinctly unimpressed, saying the Frenchman should be the one encouraging all the team to go over and thank those who travelled such a long way for their support.

Koscielny is normally something of a fan-favourite at Arsenal, but this doesn’t sound like his best moment with the north London club…