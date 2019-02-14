Menu

Alexandre Lacazette breaks silence on moment of madness that led to red card for Arsenal vs BATE

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has tweeted after tonight’s Europa League defeat to BATE Borisov that also saw him receive a red card late on.

The France international lost his head in the closing stages of the game as he swung an elbow at an opponent and instantly received his marching orders from the referee.

MORE: Unai Emery gives worrying response when asked about Arsenal missing Mesut Ozil

Lacazette certainly deserved to be sent off for the offence, and has apologised for his behaviour on Twitter, though he says he couldn’t stay calm in that precise moment.

The former Lyon man went on to say he still believes the Gunners can progress without him in the second leg of this tie.

Arsenal will certainly hope they can produce something better when they host BATE at the Emirates Stadium, with a team of this calibre surely good enough to get a fairly convincing win against these relative minnows.

More Stories / Latest News

It will be a bit trickier without Lacazette in their side, however, with the 27-year-old proving one of their best players this season.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette