Manchester United and Chelsea make transfer offers for striker after ultimatum to current club

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly come in with offers to seal the transfer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

These offers, along with one from Paris Saint-Germain, have come in as the Frenchman enters a real fine patch of form that has prompted him to push for a better contract, according to Don Balon.

Benzema looked past his best at the start of this season, but has found a new lease of life in recent games, contributing seven goals and one assist to Real Madrid in his last seven games.

Still, at 31 years of age, it seems Madrid are unsure what to do about the player’s future as it may be risky giving him a long-term contract renewal and a big pay rise at this stage in his career.

Don Balon claim Man Utd and Chelsea could offer him a way out of the Bernabeu, which makes sense given that both clubs could do with strengthening up front.

Romelu Lukaku has been out of sorts for United lately, while Chelsea only have Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus.

And Don Balon claim Benzema has informed Los Blancos that he cannot carry on with the club on the terms of his current contract.