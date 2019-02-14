Manchester United ‘open talks to beat Arsenal & Chelsea to 292-goal superstar’ after transfer THREAT

Manchester United have reportedly launched an offer for the transfer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in recent times.

The Red Devils are interested in adding the prolific Frenchman to their squad after his fine recent form and some potential complications over his contract with Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Benzema is demanding a big improvement to his wages after his recent improvement in front of goal, though Real are unsure about giving him a long extension to his deal at this age.

This has led to him threatening to leave if they do not give him a pay rise to reward him for his contribution to the team.

Benzema is currently 31 and after a big dip in form last season, it looks risky for any club to go in big for him, but Man Utd do seem keen on a deal.

Romelu Lukaku’s form has been highly unconvincing, so a move for an experienced, proven player like Benzema could be a wise one, even if just on a short-term basis.

Don Balon claim United have made an offer for the former France international, which could see them beat Chelsea and others to his signature.