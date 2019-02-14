Chelsea and Tottenham transfer target offers crucial update on future plans with Euro giants

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has dismissed talk of an exit amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to either Chelsea or Tottenham.

As noted by The Sun, it had been suggested that both Premier League clubs were keen on the 22-year-old in order to bolster their midfield options.

Kessie has been a fundamental figure for Milan again so far this season, making 27 appearances in all competitions while scoring three goals and providing two assists.

While the Rossoneri will hope that he can continue to be a driving force in their pursuit of Champions League football, it sounds as though they don’t need to be concerned over a possible exit at the end of the season as Kessie has dismissed it.

“I have five years on my contract and I’m happy at Milan,” he told Sportmediaset. “We’ve got a great coach who’s doing well. The players are all with him. We have our dream of returning to the Champions League.”

Based on those comments, Kessie doesn’t sound like a player prepared to move on in the summer, although much will depend on whether or not Milan opt to keep him too.

Despite featuring heavily since arriving from Atalanta, question marks can be raised over how much the talented youngster has developed and improved at the San Siro.

While he never fails to offer tenacity, energy and a physical presence in midfield, his decision-making in the final third has often been criticised.

Nevertheless, provided they qualify for the Champions League and in turn benefit from the financial boost that would provide, it would seem like the sensible decision to keep Kessie on as he’ll undoubtedly mature and improve with experience.

That in turn could be a decision that leaves both Chelsea and Spurs disappointed.