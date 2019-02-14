Menu

“I’m done with Sarri” – Chelsea manager slammed for Europa League selection by angry Blues fans

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is on the receiving end of more criticism this evening for his team selection against Malmo in the Europa League.

The Blues are in Sweden tonight but have once again resisted the opportunity to blood more youth and use the depth in their squad.

MORE: Chelsea prepare tempting offer to hijack Zinedine Zidane’s advanced talks with another club

Sarri is now being slammed by a number of Chelsea fans as he’s overlooked favourites like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu.

It’s clear the Italian tactician needs to show a bit more flexibility after poor recent results, particularly away from home in the Premier League.

However, he seems slightly stubborn or lacking in imagination, with many of the same old players continuing to get the nod.

More Stories / Latest News

Should Chelsea sack Maurizio Sarri?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

After losing 6-0 to Manchester City in their last game, Chelsea fans are not feeling particularly patient, and it’s clear many on Twitter right now are very disappointed with their manager’s selections for tonight’s game…

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Ethan Ampadu Maurizio Sarri Ruben Loftus-Cheek