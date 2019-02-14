“I’m done with Sarri” – Chelsea manager slammed for Europa League selection by angry Blues fans

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is on the receiving end of more criticism this evening for his team selection against Malmo in the Europa League.

The Blues are in Sweden tonight but have once again resisted the opportunity to blood more youth and use the depth in their squad.

Sarri is now being slammed by a number of Chelsea fans as he’s overlooked favourites like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu.

It’s clear the Italian tactician needs to show a bit more flexibility after poor recent results, particularly away from home in the Premier League.

However, he seems slightly stubborn or lacking in imagination, with many of the same old players continuing to get the nod.

After losing 6-0 to Manchester City in their last game, Chelsea fans are not feeling particularly patient, and it’s clear many on Twitter right now are very disappointed with their manager’s selections for tonight’s game…

Annnnnd I’m done defending sarri. No Ampadu, no CHO, no RLC. The man clearly has no interest in fixing the problems at the club. — Nessie ? (@AbtTreeFiddy) February 14, 2019

Sarri is obviously on a wind up. Barkley? Pedro? No Hudson-Odoi? I’m done with him. Get rid — Tom Birkert (@Tombirkert) February 14, 2019

I’m done with Sarri now. Man hasn’t learn a thing in all this time. Sooner he leaves the better. — Reevesy (@DavidReeves1977) February 14, 2019

What the actual fuck?! Barkley again?!?? Willian and Pedro both start?!? CHO can’t even start against Malmo? I’m fucking done.. both CHO and Ampadu being treated like shit!!! Awful lineup and sarri really is fucking smoking too much! #MALCHE #CFC https://t.co/sSue1mGN8Y — Hashim CFC (@Hashyy131) February 14, 2019

Is this your Sarri? And you want CHO to stay? Where's Ampadu? Same people who got spanked in city are starting this game! I am done with Sarri! https://t.co/4H0YaMnisi — 'Yinka Fajimite (@lordphaj3804) February 14, 2019

Yet another potential ruined by our managers. Shameful. Im done backing Sarri on this. — ????????????Kev (@ChelseaOverHoes) February 14, 2019

Yup sarri has to go now , I’m done with this guy and his line ups — KAAY ? (@kemiawolumate) February 14, 2019

Nah im done. Wtf is sarri doing?! Bro start the fucking youth, get rid of the fucking cunts that cant play football. — daREALgoose (@GoosenRushe) February 14, 2019