Confirmed Juventus squad vs Frosinone: These fans delighted with key boost for Allegri

Juventus take on Frosinone on Friday night, and coach Massimiliano Allegri has been handed a major boost in defence.

The Bianconeri sit 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table after 23 games, and are coming off the back of a 3-0 win over Sassuolo last time out.

SEE MORE: Why Salah-Dybala swap WOULD work for BOTH Liverpool and Juventus

However, Allegri will have one eye on their first leg clash in the last-16 of the Champions League with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, and may well opt to make changes to his starting line-up.

Nevertheless, that isn’t reflected in the squad that he has picked, as seen in the club’s tweet below, as many of their top players have been included with no rest even for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As seen in the tweets below though, the biggest boost for Juventus is that they’ve recovered defensive stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci after their recent injury problems, and many of their fans are delighted.

After conceding three against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and three more in their draw with Parma at the start of the month, the reigning Serie A champions undoubtedly need to tighten things up at the back moving forward.

While they did so last time out, Allegri will hope that the return of his experienced defensive pillars will ensure that they continue that heading into the trip to Spain next week as they look to now compete on two fronts in the closing months of the campaign.

BBC ?? — Andrea Naudi (@AndreaNaudi) February 14, 2019

BBC ?? — Kamall #BB2 ?? (@Kamall_JS) February 14, 2019

Bonucci and Chiellini ??? — ?~? (@liCR7il) February 14, 2019

Ci siete quasi tutti ??

Bello rivedere la BBC ???? — stefania (@StefaniaStefyss) February 14, 2019