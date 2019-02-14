Man City launch €120m bid in last 24 hours to beat Man United to important transfer

Manchester City have reportedly come up with a €120million bid for Juventus forward and rumoured Manchester United transfer target Paulo Dybala in the last 24 hours.

According to Don Balon, City already have a contract worth €15m a year lined up for the Argentina international, whom they see as their long-term replacement for star player Sergio Aguero.

This follows another recent report from Don Balon that suggested Juve were lowering their demands for Dybala, alerting Manchester United and Liverpool in the process.

The 25-year-old could certainly make an impact a number of Premier League clubs or other top sides around Europe.

City will need an elite striker to replace Aguero at some point, and Dybala has the potential to be that player, even if he’s been slightly inconsistent at Juventus.

Pep Guardiola has a habit of improving almost every player he works with, and the style of football at the Etihad Stadium should also suit Dybala well.

This could be a blow for United, however, as they also need a similar kind of forward amid some dire form from both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.