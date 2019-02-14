Gareth Bale faces possible 12-game La Liga ban after celebration in Real Madrid win over Atletico

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is said to be facing the threat of being banned for up to 12 games after a ‘provocative gesture’ while celebrating his goal against Atletico Madrid.

The Welshman wrapped up a 3-1 win for his side at the Wanda Metropolitano last weekend, and as seen in the video below, he appeared to gesture to the home fans.

That in turn could now see him hit with a major suspension, according to Mundo Deportivo, depending on how governing body view it and whether or not they deem it to be serious enough to warrant the highest possible disciplinary action which could see Bale banned for between four and 12 games.

It’s added that should it be considered a less serious offence, then he could still face a ban of between one and three games.

Bale “lifted his right arm near his head in a clear sign of provocation towards the fans, then giving a gesture which could be seen as obscene and disdainful by folding his arm and striking it with his other hand,” the report notes.

With that in mind, it probably wasn’t the most sensible thing for the 29-year-old to do, as a resurgent Real Madrid could now be without his services for a crucial period of the season.

Los Blancos have moved up into second place in the La Liga table, just six points adrift of leaders and reigning champions Barcelona.

Aside from meeting again for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie on February 27, they face each other once more just days later on March 2 in La Liga. It remains to be seen whether or not Bale will be available to feature for the hosts…