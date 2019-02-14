Deal agreed: Chelsea EXPECT to clinch £32million transfer of world class star

Chelsea are reportedly confident they can agree a deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain to join the club on a permanent transfer.

The Argentina international is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge, and has made a decent start to life in the Premier League, even if the Blues’ results have not been the best.

Having loaned out Spanish flop Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid in January, Higuain looks a major upgrade and fans will be eagerly waiting to see if the club can secure his permanent signing.

Well, according to ESPN, it seems Chelsea do believe it can be done – and for cheaper than Juve’s current £32million asking price.

The Italian giants have some financial issues that mean it’s in their interest to bring in any kind of fee for Higuain, who is no longer seen as having a role in the side after the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese’s massive wages, as well as the incoming signing of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, mean it’s vital they make cuts elsewhere in their squad.

This surely boosts Chelsea’s chances of signing Higuain for a reasonable price this summer following their initial loan agreement going through this winter.