How much Jose Mourinho and his staff received in Man Utd pay off after sacking

After a disappointing opening half of the campaign, Man Utd opted to make a change on the bench in December to replace Jose Mourinho.

Languishing well off the pace in the Premier League in terms of the battle for a top-four finish let alone the title race, coupled with concerns over poor performances and inconsistency, the Portuguese tactician was eventually sacked, as per the club’s official statement.

SEE MORE: Man Utd join race for £200m SUPERSTAR, €65m Barcelona stalwart also on radar

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since come in and led a resurgent United back into the top four, although he suffered his first defeat in charge against Paris Saint-Germain in a crunch Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Time will tell whether or not he gets the job on a permanent basis or if the Red Devils look elsewhere this summer, but further details have been revealed over how much Mourinho and his staff received from Man Utd as part of their pay off.

According to The Guardian, it’s suggested that they were paid £19.6m in total as per the club’s accounts, and so it undoubtedly hit them hard in the pocket to make the decision and to move on without the ‘Special One’ at the helm.

Whether or not it turns out to be the right decision in the long term remains to be seen, but given the nature of the results and performances towards the end of his tenure, it has to be argued that it was perhaps worth taking the financial hit.

Nevertheless, it’s a decent pay out from Mourinho’s perspective and that of his staff, as they now move on and look for other jobs and posts elsewhere to continue their respective careers away from Old Trafford.