Arsenal make contact over move to beat Manchester United to £66m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to be showing an interest in the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, along with the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Croatia international’s Barca future seems to be in some doubt at the moment and Diario Gol claim the player has an asking price of around £66million.

That would be pretty pricey for Arsenal, but it could be well worth the investment for them as they prepare to lose Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to Juventus in the summer.

The Gunners aren’t exactly blessed with much more midfield talent, with players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny looking clearly not good enough, while arguably their two best players in that area of the pitch – Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi – are relatively young and inexperienced.

Rakitic is also mentioned as being linked with Man Utd in Diario Gol’s report, and he could serve an important role there too due to the decline of ageing star Nemanja Matic and lack of impact made by summer signing Fred.

It will be interesting to see if Rakitic does make his way to the Premier League this summer as Diario Gol’s reported asking price of £66m that Barcelona are asking for him looks pretty tempting for such a quality, experienced player.