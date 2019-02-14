Chelsea given major boost after initiating talks with preferred Maurizio Sarri replacement

Chelsea managerial target Laurent Blanc is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League as he looks for a new job.

The French tactician has recently been linked as a top target for the Blues to replace the struggling Maurizio Sarri by Italian source Tuttomercatoweb, who state initial contacts have been made to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

And now the Daily Mirror claim Blanc is keen on the prospect of a job in English football, though they make no specific mention of Chelsea’s apparent interest.

Still, if, as TMW say, Chelsea are keen to hire Blanc to replace Sarri, the Mirror’s report is a big boost to their hopes.

One imagines, however, that CFC fans might not be too enthused by this potential appointment, as the former Paris Saint-Germain boss has been out of work for a while and has never looked particularly outstanding as a coach.

The 53-year-old had a pretty easy job at PSG given the finances and players at his disposal, with his team never even playing particularly impressive football or making much progress in the Champions League.

It will now be interesting to see if Blanc ends up at Chelsea or perhaps at another Premier League club in the near future.