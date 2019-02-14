Liverpool handed two good bits of news on the injury front ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool have reportedly been handed two good bits of news regarding their injury situation ahead of next week’s big Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

The Reds host Bayern at Anfield next Tuesday night in what will be one of the most intriguing ties of the last 16 of this season’s competition as everyone will be wondering if Jurgen Klopp can mastermind another fine European run after reaching the Champions League final last season.

However, Liverpool have had their injury troubles this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez among their long-term absentees for much of this season.

Virgil van Dijk will also be suspended for the first leg against Bayern, but the Daily Mirror have some more positive news as they state Dejan Lovren is working extra hard to recover in time for the clash.

The Mirror also quote Klopp as easing worries over midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who sat out training after an illness, but who seems to have recovered.

While Lovren has not always been the most reliable performer, LFC could really do with him back due to the absence of both Van Dijk and Gomez.

And the Mirror report that he’s trying to recover from his hamstring injury by receiving specialist treatment in his native Croatia.