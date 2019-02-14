Manchester United cleared to seal goal machine transfer for £70million

Manchester United are reportedly chasing the transfer of Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who can leave the club if they receive an offer worth £70million.

This surprise report comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who state Suarez is one of United’s top targets to spear-head a new-look side for next season.

This makes sense for the Red Devils as Romelu Lukaku has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, while Suarez, despite his age, remains one of the very finest finishers in the business.

The Uruguay international recently turned 32 but is still at the top of his game for Barca, scoring 16 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Of course, this move would not be without controversy as Suarez notably played for Man Utd’s arch rivals Liverpool during his previous stint in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old would be ready to play for the Manchester giants and risk his reputation at Anfield, but it would no doubt make an exciting signing if it happened, with that added as a decent sub-plot.

Don Balon claim Suarez is clear to leave the Nou Camp for £70million, which perhaps seems a bit much to pay for a player who’ll turn 33 next season.