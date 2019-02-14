£39million Chelsea target won’t rule out transfer

Luka Jovic has failed to rule out a transfer away from current club Eintracht Frankfurt following rumours of strong interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

The youngster looks one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment, and with his recent record up front, could be an ideal signing for the Blues at the moment.

Chelsea currently have Gonzalo Higuain on loan at the moment, but could do with more options in case his move is not made permanent, while Olivier Giroud is not much of a backup.

Bild have linked the west London giants with an interest in making a £39million bid for Jovic, and he’s now spoken out about his future in an interview with Sport Buzzer.

The Serbian forward did not give much away in his interview, but didn’t rule out a move and admitted it was flattering to hear of interest from big names.

‘Of course, I’m honoured that such big clubs are showing interest in me,’ he said.

‘But right now I’m glad to be here in Frankfurt, and I feel good. At the moment I’m concentrating only on Eintracht Frankfurt, that’s my top priority.’

These words could give Chelsea some hope of bringing Jovic to Stamford Bridge in the near future, though one imagines other top clubs will also be in for this outstanding talent.