What furious Paul Pogba said to his team-mates after seeing red for Manchester United vs PSG

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba apologised to his team-mates for his red card against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the France international was clearly fuming in the dressing room afterwards as he supposedly smashed up his locker after receiving his marching orders, according to the Sun.

Pogba will be a big loss for United in the second leg of the PSG game, with the Ligue 1 giants holding a huge advantage as it is with a 2-0 lead from the game at Old Trafford and the boost of two away goals as well.

United could have done with in-form midfielder Pogba to help them repair the damage in the French capital, so it’s unsurprising to see he was personally gutted after his red card.

In general, it sounds like it was tense in the changing room after the defeat to PSG, with the Sun also reporting of how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really laying into his players for the first time since he replaced Jose Mourinho.