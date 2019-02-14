Man Utd join race for £200m SUPERSTAR, €65m Barcelona stalwart also on radar

Man Utd have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the Brazilian superstar continuing to be linked with an exit.

The 26-year-old missed his side’s win over the Red Devils in the Champions League on Tuesday night due to injury, but has continued to showcase his world-class talent this season.

Having bagged 20 goals and provided 11 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, Neymar has continued to establish himself as one of world football’s elite talents.

However, speculation refuses to go away over a possible PSG exit, with Diario Gol reporting that Man Utd have now joined Real Madrid in a push to try and prise him away from the French capital.

Time will tell whether or not they can successfully convince PSG to sell, as it will undoubtedly take a mammoth bid to land his signature given the Ligue 1 champions splashed out £200m to sign him from Barcelona, as noted by BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only major signing United are being linked with, as Sport note that they’re also interested in Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

The stalwart has been an influential figure for the Catalan giants since joining from Sevilla, playing in over 50 games in each campaign at the Nou Camp.

However, it would appear as though he could be on his way out, with Man Utd specifically mentioned as an interested party in the report, while it’s suggested that Barcelona could look for €65m to allow him to leave.