Manchester United on alert for potential £86m transfer as days at current club are numbered

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on the situation of Toni Kroos as he looks set to complete a transfer away from Real Madrid.

The Germany international is seen as having put in a below-par performance in the club’s Champions League match against Ajax this week, boosting Man Utd’s hopes of potentially snapping him up.

This is according to Don Balon, who also list big names like Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Kroos.

This is not the first time the 29-year-old’s future has been the subject of speculation lately, with another recent Don Balon report also linking him with City and stating Real could sell for £86million.

That’s a lot of money for a player who perhaps seems to be on his way down after a long and successful career at the highest level.

Still, Kroos at his best could be an ideal addition for United right now due to their issues in midfield.

The Red Devils sold Marouane Fellaini in January, while Michael Carrick also retired at the end of last season, with summer signing Fred not looking much of a replacement.

Kroos is a similar style of player to Carrick so could be an important signing if he can revive his career elsewhere after his recent struggles at the Bernabeu.