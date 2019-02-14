Man Utd, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus are all reportedly set to keep tabs on Mauro Icardi’s situation at Inter ahead of the summer.

The Nerazzurri sparked a major reaction on Wednesday after announcing that their talismanic forward was no longer club captain, with stalwart Samir Handanovic getting the armband instead.

Further, speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna, coach Luciano Spalletti revealed that Icardi was called up for the game but chose not to be involved, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Coupled with the fact that he’s going through a concerning goal drought which has seen him go seven Serie A games without finding the back of the net, it doesn’t look particularly promising for Inter fans hoping that the Argentine stays.

In turn, the developments this week have led to increased speculation over his future, and it’s been suggested that a string of European giants will be queuing up for him this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s noted that Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid could make a ‘serious approach’ for Icardi, with the report adding that he’ll have an active €110m release clause for foreign clubs between July 1 and 15.

Although all three clubs in question have a main striker already at their disposal in the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Edinson Cavani and Karim Benzema, it has to be said that adding Icardi to any of those squads would give them a major boost and a clinical presence up front.

Further, it’s suggested by Calciomercato that Juventus can’t be ruled out of making a shock raid on their Serie A rivals, with Paulo Dybala potentially coming into play in a swap deal.

Despite his recent struggles, Icardi has still scored 122 goals in 210 appearances in what has been a prolific spell with Inter since joining them in 2013.

Having led the club back to the Champions League as club captain, there have certainly been more positive moments. However, based on the breakdown this week between the two parties, it would come as no surprise if Inter now prepare for his exit at the end of the season.