What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United players in furious post-PSG team-talk

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ripped into his players for the first time since he took over the Red Devils after their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

United were tactically naive as they gave themselves a mountain to climb for the next leg of their Champions League tie, with Solskjaer said to have been fuming at the way they approached the game.

According to the Sun, this was the first time the Norwegian tactician has had to use the proverbial ‘hairdryer’ on his players as he apparently criticised them for playing the game like it was a one-off match instead of a two-legged tie.

United now need to score three goals at the Parc des Princes when they meet in the second leg, which doesn’t look the easiest task given how PSG dominated at Old Trafford despite missing a number of key players through injury.

The Sun also quote a source as saying United players were badly ‘deflated’ after this result, with the mood as low as it’s been since Jose Mourinho left.