Big call! Solskjaer ready to hand debut to Man United wonderkid in FA Cup tie vs Chelsea due to injury crisis

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering handing a debut to Mason Greenwood against Chelsea in Monday night’s FA Cup clash.

The Red Devils face something of an injury crisis up front at the moment, with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard both doubts for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

CaughtOffside understands this has led Solskjaer to strongly consider promoting a youngster in attack for this game, with Greenwood one player who could get the call-up.

The 17-year-old is considered an outstanding talent in the United academy, having been hugely prolific at youth level for the club this season and looking a tier above most of his peers of the same age group.

The Manchester Evening News have previously reported of the teenage forward being close to making his Man Utd debut, and it seems like it may now just be days away, in a move that will excite fans.

Alexis Sanchez’s poor form is also understood to have contributed to Solskjaer’s thinking, with the Norwegian prepared to ring the changes to spark a reaction from his team against Chelsea following the disappointment of losing 2-0 to PSG in the Champions League.

Tahith Chong is another young player whom Solskjaer is mulling over giving the nod to, but United fans would surely love to see Greenwood involved as he looks one of the most exciting talents they’ve produced in years.