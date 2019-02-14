Mesut Ozil ‘likes’ Instagram comment from Arsenal fan questioning Unai Emery’s treatment

Mesut Ozil has reportedly been left out of the Arsenal squad to face BATE Borisov in the Europa League as things go from bad to worse for the German playmaker.

As noted by The Mirror, it has been suggested that he’ll play no part in midweek, despite the fact that he posted an image from training on Wednesday suggesting that he’s in high spirits and fully fit.

It’s the latest snub in a long line of them from Unai Emery this season, as Ozil has struggled to feature regularly through injuries and poor form.

Ultimately, it would appear as though he doesn’t fit into the Spanish tactician’s plans, and as seen in the post below, he probably hasn’t done himself any favours on social media.

Ozil was spotted liking a comment from a fan who urged him to “show Emery, dumb pundits and the whole world they are wrong”.

Given he’s already struggling to get into Emery’s good books, this probably isn’t the smartest thing to do.

Nevertheless, it could also be argued that it’s simply the 30-year-old showing that he’s still fighting hard to turn things around and to change opinion on him from those inside and outside of the club.

Time will tell if he even gets the opportunity to do so on the pitch…