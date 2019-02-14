Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United odds have reportedly been cut after results in the Champions League this week.

The Argentine guided Tottenham to a hugely impressive 3-0 win over Bundesliga title favourites Borussia Dortmund at Wembley – a result which looks to give Spurs a very good chance of making it into the quarter-finals of this season’s competition.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this means Pochettino has seen his odds tumble from 4/1 to just 11/4 to be the next Man Utd manager.

This would, of course, be bad news for current interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has made a strong start to life at Old Trafford and proven immensely popular.

The Norwegian tactician has long been one of United’s biggest legends of the modern era from his playing days with the club, and with every passing game he seems to look the real deal as a contender to land the Red Devils’ job on a permanent basis.

However, Solskjaer’s United are now staring Champions League elimination in the face after their 2-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Pochettino may well be the more qualified candidate after his hugely impressive work in the Premier League down the years, even if Solskjaer is the more romantic appointment.