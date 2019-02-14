£70m bid prepared: Man United & Man City in transfer battle over in-form star

Manchester City are reportedly lining up a £70million bid for Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele ahead of what looks to be a summer transfer window battle with Manchester United and Juventus.

The France international has been in superb form for Lyon this season, looking one of the best up-and-coming midfield talents in Europe.

This has unsurprisingly led to plenty of recent transfer speculation linking Ndombele with big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

And the latest from the Sun is that City are stepping up their interest in a bid to beat the likes of Man Utd and Juventus to the 22-year-old.

It is unsurprising to see growing interest from the Premier League champions, who, as the Sun note, could do with a long-term replacement for Brazilian midfield general Fernandinho.

United being linked with him is not too surprising either, however, with Nemanja Matic looking past his best, while Marouane Fellaini left the club in January.

MUFC need both more depth and quality in that position, with summer signing Fred also looking unconvincing so far, meaning more investment may be needed.