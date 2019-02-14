Barcelona confident of beating Liverpool and Real Madrid to €60m transfer

Barcelona are reportedly very confident that they’ll seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that inside the Nou Camp they consider this pretty much a done deal for a variety of reasons.

Werner has shone as one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe in recent times, having achieved a prolific record in the Bundesliga.

Don Balon report that Liverpool and Real Madrid are also among the Germany international’s admirers, though Barcelona seem in a strong position.

They state this is because Real Madrid are focusing instead on signing Inter Milan front-man Mauro Icardi, while Werner himself is unsure about joining Liverpool.

This is a blow for the Reds, who could perhaps do with more depth up front, but Don Balon state the 22-year-old would rather move to a club where he’s more likely to win trophies, while he also might not start regularly due to the competition at Anfield.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could do with Werner as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, with this looking an exciting potential buy for the Catalan giants.