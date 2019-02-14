As Tiémoué Bakayoko continues to shine for AC Milan, it’s reported that there will be two crucial factors in securing a permanent move from Chelsea this summer.

The 24-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Italian giants so far this season, putting a difficult start to life in Serie A behind him to emerge as a fundamental figure in coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

From his defensive coverage in front of the backline to his powerful, driving runs forward from midfield, he has offered a key dynamic for the Rossoneri, and that in turn could be enough to convince them to turn his loan spell into a permanent one.

According to Calciomercato though, it’s suggested that before a €35m switch is secured this summer, as per the option clause they hold in their agreement with Chelsea, Milan aren’t interested in a possible swap deal involving Franck Kessie and so that must be ruled out.

Further, it’s added that the Serie A outfit want to avoid a scenario in which they’re essentially outbid by a rival club in the coming months, as some may well have been monitoring Bakayoko’s progress and wish to beat Milan to the punch.

Assuming that those two factors don’t scupper a deal, it seems a very strong possibility that Bakayoko could find himself becoming a Milan player on a permanent basis this summer.

For now though, the priority for all concerned at the San Siro will be qualifying for the Champions League next season, as their win over Cagliari last weekend moved them back into fourth place in the Serie A table.

Assuming that they can secure their place at Europe’s top table again, that could also arguably be a major factor in signing their preferred targets, given the financial boost that comes with it.