Video: Jadon Sancho ruins Davinson Sanchez with lovely piece of skill, on a tough night for Dortmund at Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho embarked on a jinking run deep into the Tottenham defence, which ended up being the highlight of his night.

The Bundesliga leaders went down 3-0 at Wembley in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash against Spurs, with Son Heung-Min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente grabbing the goals for the hosts.

BVB now face an uphill task to qualify for the quarter-finals in the return leg at Westfalenstadion on March 5, but if Sancho can get himself on the ball more often, they might have a chance of producing an amazing turnaround.

FULL-TIME: A phenomenal second-half display as we put three past Dortmund on a great night at Wembley! #COYS pic.twitter.com/36a1ERtDLd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2019

The 18-year-old sensation showed exactly how dangerous he can be in one sublime moment when he ruined Davinson Sanchez on the right-hand side, turning the Colombian inside out before breaking into Tottenham’s box.

The move ultimately came to nothing, but on a tough night for Dortmund Sancho was once again their bright spark, as he continues to enjoy a stellar breakthrough 2018-19 campaign.

Check out a video of his lovely piece of skill below, via Twitter.