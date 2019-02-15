Some Manchester United fans decided to blast out of form winger Alexis Sanchez after the Red Devils completed the signing of youngster Noam Emeran.

According to The Mirror, United beat Juventus and PSG to the highly-rated teenager’s signature, this could prove to be a massive coup for the Red Devils in the future.

Emeran has spent most of his time with Amiens playing as a left winger, but the 16-year-old also shown that he has the versatility to play through the middle.

With his club situation now sorted, Emeran also has the big decision of deciding which country he will pledge his international allegiance to. It’s understood that Belgium are eyeing the ace as a star for the future, despite the fact that he was born in France.

The youngster confirmed his move to Manchester on Instagram earlier today:

Some United fans were surprised by the fact that Emeran was pictured holding a No.7 shirt, there’s no need to panic as the youngster will likely take this number for the Red Devils’ youth teams.

This didn’t stop some United fans from using this as an opportunity to ridicule Alexis Sanchez.

Take a look at what some fans had to say on Sanchez below:

