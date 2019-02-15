Arsenal legend tips former star to make SHOCK return to Emirates

Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars has suggested that Alexis Sanchez could return to the Gunners in the future, giving his failed stint at Man Utd.

The 30-year-old will hope that he can still make a success out of his time at Old Trafford, but after joining the Red Devils in January last year, he has managed just five goals in 37 appearances.

That clearly isn’t what they were hoping for from their marquee signing, and Sanchez has been a shadow of the player that was so crucial for Arsenal the season before.

Despite being jeered on his recent return to the Emirates in the FA Cup, but Overmars hasn’t ruled out the possibility of seeing the Chilean international back in an Arsenal shirt in the future.

“I have great respect for Alexis, because he did extremely well in Arsenal, but I do not know if it was a good decision to leave,” he told Chile Radio Station, ADN Deportes.

“After Alexis, Arsenal tried to sign another player like that, but he was not given, so he could go back to Arsenal.”

It seems a very unlikely move in truth, but if Sanchez continues to struggle at Man Utd, it has to be said that he could face the axe this summer depending on whether or not he fits the plans of the permanent boss.