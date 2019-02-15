Chelsea eye classy 15-goal creative ace to bolster attacking options

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Ajax attacking ace Hakim Ziyech as he continues to impress for the Dutch giants this season.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another stellar campaign as he has bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances so far this season, showcasing his creative quality in the final third.

With 12 goals in 23 caps for Morocco too, there is no doubt over the quality that Ziyech possesses, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would be able to continue to be as decisive if he were to move on at club level.

According to Calciomercato, he could get that chance this summer as it’s claimed that Chelsea are eyeing a move for him, with the Blues potentially looking to bolster their attacking options further ahead of next season.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Premier League giants have already splashed out £58m on signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for the summer, and so whether or not another option in the final third is needed is debatable.

Nevertheless, Ziyech would certainly offer a different dynamic and threat if he were to join compared to what Maurizio Sarri’s current options, as while they also boast pace, movement and an eye for goal, the Ajax star’s technical quality and creative class on the ball could offer Chelsea a different type of threat up front.

Time will tell whether or not a move to Stamford Bridge materialises, although it may well cause some level of concern amid ongoing speculation over Eden Hazard’s future, as noted by AS, as it could be interpreted as Chelsea covering themselves with replacement options for the Belgian star.