Club chief met with Tottenham, €25m-rated defensive star on agenda

Sampdoria vice-president Antonio Romei reportedly met with Tottenham on Wednesday, with defender Joachim Andersen said to be the subject of their discussions.

The 22-year-old has continued to impress so far this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions and establishing himself as a key figure in Marco Giampaolo’s side.

Ultimately, he has filled the void left behind by Milan Skriniar after his move to Inter, but now Samp could be preparing for his exit this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Il Secolo XIX, it’s claimed that Romei and lawyer Paolo Busardo were in London on Wednesday, and among other things, they held a meeting with Spurs which revolved around discussions over €25m-rated Andersen.

It’s suggested that Tottenham could move for the Danish defender to fill the potential void left behind by Toby Alderweireld if he leaves north London, although Mauricio Pochettino could see either Juventus or Inter thwart their plans, as both are also specifically mentioned in the report as interested parties.

There is no suggestion that an agreement is close or that Spurs are closing in on a deal, and so it remains to be seen if progress is made ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, what is clear is that Andersen has emerged as a top talent since moving to Italy, and Samp are perhaps open to the idea of cashing in on their asset as opposed to keeping him at the club for the foreseeable future if they did indeed hold such a meeting with Tottenham.